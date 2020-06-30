Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2020: The Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) on Tuesday afternoon announced the Kerala SSLC Class 10 Board Exam Result 2020 on the official website. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the websites – keralaresults.nic.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in. Also Read - Kerala SSLC Result 2020: Scores to be Declared Tomorrow at 11 AM; Check Passing Marks, Other Details Here

The results were earlier supposed to release at 11 AM but has been delayed due to technical difficulties. The Kerala SSLC 12th Result 2020 is likely to be declared in the first week of July.

Nearly 4.20 lakh students appeared for the Kerala SSLC exam this year. Along with the SSLC results, the Kerala board will also declare results for Kerala THSLC, THSLC (Hearing impaired), SSLC (Hearing impaired) and AHSLC exams.

Notably, the pending Kerala SSLC 10th and 12th exams this year were held from May 26 to May 30 due to the coronavirus-infused lockdown.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy at the time of checking their results. The website may crash due to heavy internet traffic, however, students and teachers must not panic. The results can be check again later in the day.

Here’s how to check the Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala Board – keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC)/THSLC Examination Results 2020’

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth in the required fields

Step 4: The Kerala SSLC results will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Check it thoroughly and take print out for future reference.

Alternatively, if the site is unresponsive, students can check results on these third-party websites:

> examresults.net

> indiaresults,com

> prd.kerala.gov.in

> sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

> results.kite.kerala.gov.in

> results.kerala.nic.in

Students can also check the Class 10 results on their mobile phones via SMS by sending this text – KERALA10<REGISTRATION NUMBER> – to 56263.

A minimum of 35 per cent marks is required to qualify the Kerala SSLC exam 2020.