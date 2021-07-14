Kerala SSLC result 2021: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala will declare Kerala SSLC Result 2021 on Wednesday.July 14 at 2 pm. All candidates can check their results on the official site of DHSE Kerala on keralaresults.nic.in. The result of Class 10 will be announced by the state education minister V. Sivan Kutty during a press conference. The results will be released soon after the press conference on the official websites.

This year Kerala SSLC exams were conducted in the second week of April and around 4.2 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. The exam was conducted in 2947 centres including 9 centers in Gulf and Lakshadweep. However, the practical exams for the SSLC students were canceled due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country. The evaluation process for Kerala Class 10 board exams began on June 7.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for time to time updates on SSLC Result 2021 Kerala:

12:20 pm: The evaluation for DHSE Kerala SSLC result 2021 was conducted from June 7 to June 25, 2021. The exams had concluded on April 29 in the state.

12:10 pm: Kerala SSLC Result will be calculated on the basis of 9 point grading system. The highest grade value will be 9 and the lowest will be 1. The grading will be done as per- A+, A, B+, B, C+, C, D+, D, E. Students who obtain grade D or below have to appear for the SAY or Save A Year exam.

12:05 pm: The Kerala SSLC Results 2021 will be announced by Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty at 2 pm today in a press conference at the PRD Chamber. The result will be released on the official website soon after.

12:00 pm: A total of 422092 students have registered for the examination and are waiting for their results to be announced.