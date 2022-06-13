Kerala SSLC Result 2022 Latest Update: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is likely to release the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 result 2022 on June 15, 2022. Speaking to Careers360, a Kerala Board official said, “SSLC, Class 10 exam result 2022 will be announced on June 15, and plus two or Higher Secondary Examination (HSE), Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE) exam result will be declared on June 20.” Once the results are announced, candidates can download their scorecards through the official websites, keralaresults.nic.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in. Below are the steps and a list of the official websites to download the result.Also Read - SSC Delhi Police Recruitment 2022: Apply For 835 Posts Till June 16| Check Salary Here

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: List Of Websites to Download Scorecard

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: How To Check Score/Marksheet?

Go to the official website, keralaresults.nic.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Kerala SSLC Result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as roll number and click on submit option.

The Kerala SSLC Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.

Kerala SSLC 2022: Check Other Details

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has conducted the SSLC Exam 2022 for Class 10 students in the months of March and April all across the state. The Kerala SSLC exam 2022 was conducted from March 31 till April 29, 2022. This year, around 4.26 lakh students have appeared for the Kerala Class 10th exam. The examination was held in an offline mode.