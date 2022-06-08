Kerala SSLC Result 2022: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will release the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 result 2022 on Friday, June 10, 2022. As per the dates announced earlier by Education Minister V Sivankutty’s office, the Kerala Board Class 10 results 2022 will be released by June 10, the report said. Once declared, candidates can download their scorecards through the official websites, keralaresults.nic.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in. It is to be noted that the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 will be declared at around 9:00 AM.Also Read - Jharkhand Board Result 2022: JAC Class 10th, 12th Results Expected Soon; Check Tentative Dates, Other Details Here

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: List Of Websites to Download Scorecard

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Here’s How To Check Score

Go to the official website- keralaresults.nic.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Kerala SSLC Result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as roll number and click on submit option.

The Kerala SSLC Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has conducted the SSLC Exam 2022 for Class 10 students in the months of March and April all across the state. The Kerala SSLC exam 2022 was conducted between March 31 to April 29, 2022.