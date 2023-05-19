ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • LIVE Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Kerala 10th Result to be Declared Today, Check Matric Marksheet at keralaresults.nic.in
live

LIVE Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Kerala 10th Result to be Declared Today, Check Matric Marksheet at keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala SSLC 10th result 2023, THSSLC, THSSLC (hearing impaired) and AHSSLC results will be announced today. Stay tuned to india.com for latest updates on Kerala SSLC Result time, link, pass percentage, toppers list here.

Published: May 19, 2023 6:51 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

keralaresults.nic.in,Kerala SSLC Result 2023 time,Kerala SSLC Result 2023 date,Kerala SSLC Result 2023,kerala board sslc class 10 results,kerala board of public examinations,kerala
Kerala SSLC Result 2023

LIVE Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Kerala 10th Result 2023: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is all set to declare the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), or Class 10 SSLC Results 2023 today, May 19. The result will be announced by General Education Minister V Sivankutty via a press conference at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram. Once announced, students who appeared in the Kerala Class 10 Exams 2023 will be able to access their results from the official website at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in. Apart from the official website, the result can be accessed via SMS and the Saphalam app. The Kerala SSLC exam was held from March 9 to 29, 2023. A total of 4,19,554 students appeared for the exam this year. The pass percentage is expected to be around 90+%.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 7:12 AM IST

    Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Passing Criteria

    Candidates will have to secure a minimum of 33% to clear the exam. Those who fail to pass the exam will have to appear in the supplementary examination.

  • 7:11 AM IST

    LIVE Kerala SSLC Result 2023: How to check Kerala SSLC 2023 result – step-by-step guide

    1. Visit any of the Kerala SSLC result website – prd.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.gov.in

    2. Click on the designated Kerala 2023 SSLC result link

    3. Enter Kerala SSLC school code, roll number, date of birth

    4. Click on submit and download Kerala SSLC result

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories