LIVE Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Kerala 10th Result to be Declared Today, Check Matric Marksheet at keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala SSLC 10th result 2023, THSSLC, THSSLC (hearing impaired) and AHSSLC results will be announced today. Stay tuned to india.com for latest updates on Kerala SSLC Result time, link, pass percentage, toppers list here.

LIVE Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Kerala 10th Result 2023: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is all set to declare the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), or Class 10 SSLC Results 2023 today, May 19. The result will be announced by General Education Minister V Sivankutty via a press conference at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram. Once announced, students who appeared in the Kerala Class 10 Exams 2023 will be able to access their results from the official website at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in. Apart from the official website, the result can be accessed via SMS and the Saphalam app. The Kerala SSLC exam was held from March 9 to 29, 2023. A total of 4,19,554 students appeared for the exam this year. The pass percentage is expected to be around 90+%.

