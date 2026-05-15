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Kerala SSLC Result 2026 OUT LIVE: KBPE Kerala Class 10th result download link at results.kite.kerala.gov.in; how to check marks via Digilocker

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Kerala SSLC Result 2026 OUT LIVE: KBPE Kerala Class 10th result download link at results.kite.kerala.gov.in; how to check marks via Digilocker

Kerala SSLC Result 2026 OUT: The Kerala SSLC Result 2026 will be announced today, May 15, 2026.

Kerala SSLC Result 2026 LIVE: KBPE Kerala Class 10th result download link at keralaresults.nic.in; how to check marks via Digilocker(Photo Credit: AI Image)

Kerala SSLC Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Kerala Board is all set to declare the Kerala SSLC Result 2026 today, May 15, 2026. The Kerala Class 10th results will be announced through an official press conference. Along with the Kerala SSLC Result, the authorities will share the overall pass percentage, district-wise performance and other key statistics. Following the announcement, students can access their marksheets online through results.kite.kerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in.

To download their scorecards, candidates will need to enter their registration number and date of birth on the result portals. The results will also be accessible via DigiLocker, SMS facilities, the Saphalam mobile app, and school-wise login systems.

Also Read: WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 LIVE: WB Class 12 results download link at result.wb.gov.in today; how to check

This year, the Kerala SSLC examinations were held between March 5 and March 30 at 3,031 centres, with nearly 4.17 lakh students appearing for the exams. In addition to centres across Kerala, examinations were conducted at seven Gulf region centres for 633 students and at nine Lakshadweep centres for 386 candidates.

The evaluation and examination process involved around 26,000 teachers for invigilation and paper assessment duties. The board had also sought applications for about 950 Additional Chief Examiners and nearly 9,000 examiners across 72 valuation camps. Meanwhile, the admission process for Plus One courses for the 2026–27 academic year is expected to begin shortly after the result declaration.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay demands NEET abolition, seeks medical admissions through Class 12 marks amid paper leak row

Kerala SSLC Result 2026: How To Check Score/Marksheet?

Go to the official website, keralaresults.nic.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Kerala SSLC Result 2026.”

Enter the login credentials such as roll number and click on submit option.

The Kerala SSLC Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.

Kerala SSLC Result 2026: Details mentioned on the Kerala SSLC Marksheet?

Student’s Name

Practical/Internal Marks

Centre Code

Result Status

Enrollment Number

Subject Code and Name

Father’s Name

Total Marks (Maximum)

Roll Number

Remarks

Theory Marks

School Code

Date of Birth

Marks Obtained in Each Subject

Application Number

Student Type (Regular/Private)

Total Marks Obtained

Kerala SSLC Result 2026 on Digilocker: How to check?

Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app

Log in or sign up using your mobile number/Aadhaar

Go to the Issued Documents section

Select Kerala Board

Enter your roll number/application number

View and download your digital marksheet

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