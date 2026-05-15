Home

Education

Kerala SSLC Result 2026: Know how to check KBPE Kerala Class 10th marks at results.kite.kerala.gov.in, Digilocker, UMANG

Kerala SSLC Result 2026: Know how to check KBPE Kerala Class 10th marks at results.kite.kerala.gov.in, Digilocker, UMANG

The Kerala SSLC Result 2026 download link will be active today, May 15, 2026. Check the step-by-step guide to access scorecard via Digilocker and UMANG app.

Kerala SSLC Result 2026: Know how to check KBPE Kerala Class 10th marks at keralaresults.nic.in, Digilocker, UMANG(Photo Credit: AI Image)

Kerala SSLC Result 2026: The Kerala SSLC Result 2026 download link will be active today, May 15, 2026. The Kerala Board will announce the Kerala SSLC Result at 3:00 PM. Along with the scorecard, the board will announce the overall pass percentage, district-wise performance, and other key statistics. Students can access their marksheets online through results.kite.kerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in.

Often, the official website crashes or goes down during the time of the result declaration. During this situation, students keep typing or entering their roll number on the login page. Official websites witness a surge in traffic as lakhs of students try to check their scores at the same time. As a result, students may face delays, error messages, or difficulty accessing their results, leading to anxiety and confusion.

Also Read: Kerala SSLC Result 2026 LIVE: KBPE Kerala Class 10th result download link at keralaresults.nic.in; how to check marks via Digilocker

To avoid such a situation, students must check the alternative ways to download the scorecard. Here is a step-by-step guide to download the result.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Kerala SSLC Result 2026: Kerala Class 10 Result time

The Board will announce the Kerala Class 10th Result on Friday, May 15, 2026 at 3:00 PM.

Kerala SSLC Result 2026: How to check on Digilocker?

Visit the official website of the Digilocker at https://www.digilocker.gov.in/.

Look for the result link that reads, “Download Kerala SSLC Result 2026.”

Enter the login details, such as roll number and captcha code.

Your Kerala SSLC Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Kerala SSLC Result 2026: How to check on UMANG?

Visit the official website of the UMANG at https://www.digilocker.gov.in/.

Look for the result link that reads, “Download Kerala SSLC Result 2026.”

Enter the login details, such as roll number and captcha code.

Your Kerala SSLC Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

This year, the board conducted the Kerala SSLC examination between March 5 and March 30, 2026. Along with the result, the board will release the overall pass percentage and the gender-wise pass percentage.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay demands NEET abolition, seeks medical admissions through Class 12 marks amid paper leak row

Kerala SSLC Result 2026 via SMS: How to check Kerala Class 10th result?

Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

You will be required to write the KERALA10 Registration number

Now send the message on the designated mobile number

You will receive your result in the form of a message.

For more details, visit the official website of Kerala Board.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.