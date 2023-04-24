Home

Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Date ANNOUNCED! Kerala Board To Release SSLC Results On THIS Date at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

Soon after the formal announcement of the Kerala SSLC Result 2023, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in,results.kite.kerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala SSLC Result 2023: The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) is all set to announce the Kerala SSLC Result 2023 on May 20. The Kerala Board candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the documents ready for fast and easy access to the results. The result date has been announced by State education minister V Sivankutty yesterday.

Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Key Details

The Kerala SSLC examinations were conducted from March 9 to 29.

SSLC mock exams were held from February 27 to March 3.

Over 4.5 lakh students have appeared for the SSLC public examination 2023.

Last year the overall pass percentage stood at 99.26%.

In 2022 Kerala SSLC exams were conducted offline from March 31 to April 29, 2022, at various exam centers across the state.

Kerala SSLC Results 2023: Know how to check

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the scores:

Visit one of the websites at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

Navigate the result link

Enter the login details

Submit and view the result.

Take a printout of the same for future use.

