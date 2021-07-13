Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Board will announce the class 10 (SSLC) results on July 14, 2021. According to the latest updates, the Kerala Board of Public Examinations will release the results at 2 PM. The Kerala Board students who are waiting for the results are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. keralaresults.nic.in.Also Read - DHSE Kerala Plus 1 Exams to be Conducted in September, Check Dates, Timing And Other Details Here

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Follow the steps provided to access the Class 10 SSLC results —

Visit the official websites of Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan — keralapareekshabhavan.in, sslcexam.gov.in

Enter the roll number as mentioned in the Kerala Class 10 admit card and date of birth

Submit and view the Kerala Class 10 SSLC result 2020

Last year, the Kerala SSLC Class 10 result was based on a nine-point grading system. The highest grade value of Kerala SSLC is 9 and the least Class 10 SSLC grade value is 1. The 9 point grading scale: A+, A, B+, B, C+, C, D+, D, E. Students who scored Grade D or below had to re-appear for the save a year, or SAY, exam.

Here are some important details:

Kerala SSLC Result 2021 would be announced by the Education Minister of Kerala V Sivankutty in a press conference. A total of 422092 students have registered for the examination and are waiting for their results to be announced. Kerala was among the few states which were able to conduct board examination during pandemic. The evaluation process for Kerala SSLC (class 10) papers began on June 7. The state government has also cancelled the practical exams for SSLC students this year due to the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. The HSC, VHSC practical exams were held from June 21 to July 7. The IT practical exams for SSLC students were not conducted this year. All teachers who carried out the evaluation were fully vaccinated.

A total of 4,22,226 regular students and 990 private candidates appeared for the SSLC examinations.