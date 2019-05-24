Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2019: The Kerala Board Class 10 re-evaluation result was announced on Thursday, i.e., May 23, 2019. Students who had applied for the scrutiny and re-evaluation process are requested to check their SSLC Revaluation Result 2019 on the official website,i.e., keralapareekshabhavan.in.

Over 4 lakh students had attempted the Kerala SSLC examination. The overall pass percentage recorded this year was 98.11 per cent. Notably, 37,344 students received an A-plus division.

Here is how check your Kerala Class 10 Revaluation Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website – keralapareekshabhavan.in.

Step 2: Click on the link in the homepage which says, ‘SSLC Revaluation Result 2019’.

Step 3: Enter all the relevant details such as your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the submit button. Your results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check your results, download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

The results of the Kerala 12th Board Exam 2019 was announced on May 12, 2019. Over 3.11 lakh students had attempted the class 12 exam. The overall pass percentage of 2019 was 84.33 per cent. Out of 14,244 students who got an A-plus grade, 183 students scored centum.