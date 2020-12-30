The Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan has formally released the Kerala SSLC Board Exam 2021 Time Table for the Kerala Board class 10 students. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can check the Kerala SSLC Time Table 2021 on the official website of the board i.e. keralapareekshabhavan.in. The declaration of the date sheet has given a major relief to the students. Also Read - Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam 2020 Date Sheet Released at dhsekerala.gov.in

As per the schedule, SSLC Exams of Kerala Board will be held in March 2021. Download Kerala Class 10 Time Table 2020 online via official website keralapareekshabhavan.in. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the date sheet below.

Download Kerala SSLC Exam 2021 Time Table – Direct Link (Available Now)

We have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the Kerala SSLC Time Table 2021 from the official website of the board i.e. keralapareekshabhavan.in:

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. keralapareekshabhavan.in

Step 2: Scroll Down to the Latest News Section

Step 3: Look for SSLC Exam March 2021 notification / THLC or AHSLC Exam March 2021 Notification

Step 4: PDF file will open on your device with complete notification in Malayalam

Step 5: Download the notification and keep it safely on your device for future reference

The detailed subject-wise exam time table for SSLC students has been released by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan on their official website. The Exams are scheduled to be held from 17th to 30th March 2020. Along with SSLC Exam time table, the Pareeksha Bhawan has also announced detailed date sheet for THLC and AHSLC examinations, both of which will be held between 17th to 20th March 2020.