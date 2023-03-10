Home

Kerala Student Scores 99.30 Percentile In NEET But MCC Cancels His Admission; Here’s Why

Najih Sarfraz Khalid's 99.3 percentile NEET scores meant he could get admission in any top university, which he did into a prestigious medical college in Puducherry. It was all right till another student, Saminathan S, found a glitch in his application and approached authorities.

NEET 2023: Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has now cancelled the admission of NEET candidate from Kerala Najih Sarfraz Khalid, who obtained MBBS admission in Puducherry’s prestigious Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) by claiming dual nativity.

Khalid scored 99.30 percentile in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) last year and got admission in JIPMER under the domicile quota, but his admission was challenged by another medical student, 18-year-old Saminathan S.

The committee wrote to the JIPMER director that Khalid obtained the seat ‘surreptitiously’ on the basis of the false representation. “This directorate recommends to cancel the seat allotted to the fifth respondent (Khalid) and to admit petitioner (Saminathan) at Jipmer, Puducherry campus,” said the committee.

MCC clearly said, Khalid got the seat by breaking the rules, that’s why his seat was cancelled. The seat has been asked to be given to Saminathan. But the work of filling the vacant seat will be looked after by the Medical Council Committee.

How did the issue unfold?

Najih Sarfraz Khalid’s 99.3 percentile NEET scores meant he could get admission in any top university, which he did, when he got himself into a prestigious medical college in Puducherry. It was all right till another student, Saminathan S, found a glitch in his application and approached authorities.

Khalid was found to have claimed residency in two states – Kerala and Puducherry – a fact which as per Union Territory admission norms rendered his admission liable to be cancelled.

When the authorities did not pay heed to Saminathan’s complaint, he approached the Madras High Court.

A single judge bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday asked the Puducherry government and the Union Health Ministry to take an “appropriate decision” on his admission.

Citing the reason for reverting the matter back to the admission authorities, Justice CV Karthikeyan, the presiding judge, said in the judgment, “They had offered him a seat. Now they will have to take an appropriate decision. It is not for the Court to advise a public servant regarding their duty. They will have to abide by their rules.”

