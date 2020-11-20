New Delhi: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has started the registration process for Kerala TET 2020 from November 19, 2020, onwards. The candidates who are preparing for the examination are asked to complete the process as soon as possible. The last date to apply for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test is till November 27, 2020. The candidates can apply online on the official site of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan on ktet.kerala.gov.in. Also Read - Amid Spike in COVID Cases, Govt May Send More Central Teams to Other States

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned some of the important dates below: Also Read - 'Central Agencies Should Not Dance to The Tune of a Few Defective Minds': Pinarayi Vijayan

• Opening date of application: November 19, 2020

• Closing date of application: November 27, 2020

• Last date for application print out: November 28, 2020

• Date of Downloading Admit card: December 19, 2020

• Date of exam: December 28 & 29, 2020 Also Read - Kerala CPI(M) Leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Steps Down Amid Son's Arrest in Money Laundering Case

Educational Qualification

For Lower Primary Classes: Higher Secondary/ Senior Secondary or (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks.

For Upper Primary Classes: Candidates should have a graduation degree and a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education/Trained Teachers’ Certificate (TTC) OR 1 year Bachelor in Education (BEd), in accordance with NCTE.

Here, we have mentioned all the other important details of the examination:

Candidates who want to apply for Kerala TET will have to pay Rs 500/- as application fee if belonging to General/OBC category and Rs 250/- if belonging to SC/ST category.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts- the first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.