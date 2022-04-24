Kerala TET 2022 Admit Card: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will release Kerala Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) 2022 Admit Card tomorrow, April 25, 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the examination will be able to download their hall tickets through the official website of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in. The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted on May 4 and May 5, 2022.Also Read - BSF Recruitment 2022: Apply For 90 Posts at bsf.gov.in| Check Last Date, Eligibility Here

The exam will be conducted in two shifts on both days. The first shift is scheduled to begin from 10:00 AM and continue till 12:30 PM. The second shift will begin at 1:30 PM and end at 4:00 PM.

Here’s How to Download Kerala TET Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

On the homepage, look for the ‘Kerala KTET 2022 Admit Card’ link.

Enter your login credentials.

Now click on submit option.

Your Kerala KTET 2022 Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Your Kerala KTET 2022 Admit Card will appear on the screen. Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in