Home

Education

Kerala TET 2023 Result OUT On ktet.kerala.gov.in; Know How To Download And What’s Next

Kerala TET 2023 Result OUT On ktet.kerala.gov.in; Know How To Download And What’s Next

The results for the Kerala TET 2023 Exam has been released and can be checked on the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in. Read more to know the steps to download the result and what can you do next after clearing the exam.

Kerala CTET 2023 Results Out (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Kerala TET 2023 Results have been released by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan and can be checked on the official website- ktet.kerala.gov.in. These are the results for the Kerala State Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2023 August session. The candidates can check their score, results for Categories I, II, III and IV have been released. The examination was conducted from September 10 to September 16, 2023 in a morning (10 AM to 12:30 PM) and afternoon (2 PM to 4:30 PM) shift. Read more to know how candidates can check the result and what must they do next, if they have cleared the examination..

Trending Now

Kerala TET 2023 Result OUT: Here’s How To Check

The steps given below must be followed to check the Kerala TET 2023 Results on the official website –

You may like to read

The first step is to visit the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in.

On the home page of this website, search for the link that reads ‘result’ and click on it.

Now, enter your application number and ID to log-in so that you can check the results.

Kerala KTET 2023 Result will appear on your screen; cross-check details and then download a copy of it for future reference.

Kerala TET 2023 Results Declared, Here’s What To Do Next

As mentioned earlier, results for the Categories I, II, III and IV have been released. Those who have cleared the Category I exam, can teach lower primary classes (I-V), upper primary classes (VI-VIII) can be taught by Category II candidates, those who have cleared Category III, can teach high school classe (IX-X) and the candidates who have cleared the Category IV exam, can become language teachers in high schools (Arabic, Hindu, Sanskrit and Urdu).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.