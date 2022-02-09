Kerala TET February 2022: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has started the online application process for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test on its official website. Those interested and eligible can apply online through the official website of Kerala TET, ktet.kerala.gov.in. Applicants must note that the last date to apply for the posts is February 16, 2022. The last date for the final printout is till February 17, 2022.Also Read - GAIL Recruitment 2022: Apply For Executive Trainee Posts Through GATE at gailonline.com

Step by step guide to complete the Kerala TET 2022 Application process

Go to the official website of the Kerala TET exam, ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads, ” NEW REGISTRATION FEBRUARY 2022 ” available on the homepage.

” available on the homepage. A new webpage will open.

Read the instruction carefully.

Now complete the registration by providing basic details such as Name, gender, religion, and others.

Once registration is done, log in again to your accounts with the new login credentials.

Fill in the required details.

Pay the required amount of application fees.

After you have filled the details, click on submit option.

Save, Download the confirmation page and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, one can apply register from the link given below. Also Read - RPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 53 Posts on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Kerala TET February 2022: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General, OBC categories are required to pay Rs 500 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to SC, ST categories are required o pay Rs 250 as an application fee. The payment should be made through Net Banking, Credit and Debit card. Candidates interested in Teacher Eligibility Test in Kerala can register for Kerala TET Exam by visiting the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in. Also Read - ONGC Recruitment 2022: Apply For Deputy General Manager Posts at ongcindia.com | Details Inside