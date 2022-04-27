New Delhi: In a major goof-up, Kerala University has distributed answer sheets instead of question papers to a student appearing for the BSc electronics examination on “Signals and Systems”. The exam was held in February, however, not a single student raised the issue during the examination. Instead of raising the issue with officials, the student filled the answer sheet and submitted it. The vice-chancellor ordered an inquiry after the university cancelled the exam.Also Read - High School Indian Student Drowns in US While Trying to Retrieve Football From Pond

On the other hand, exams were postponed at Kannur University after it was found that the previous year's question papers have been repeated once again this year.

Office of Controller of Exam Printed Answer Sheet By Mistake

According to a report, the Office of Controller of Examinations printed the answer keys by mistake. The mistake came to notice after the answer sheets were sent for valuation.

The re-examination of the exam was held in February after a fourth semester BSc Electronics student could not attend the scheduled exam due to Covid-19 infection.

Governor Seeks Report

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has intervened in the matter seeking a report from Kerala and Kannur universities over recent goof-ups in examinations. A Raj Bhavan official termed the report sought a ‘routine matter’ as Kerala Governor is the de facto Chancellor of state universities. “Action will be taken on the basis of the reports. This is a routine intervention of the Raj Bhavan in the university matters,” the official said.

