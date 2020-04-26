Kerala University Result 2019: University of Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram, has announced the result of MA Malayalam and M Sc Zoology Second Semester Post Graduate Degree Examination, July 2019. Students can check their result on the university’s official website exams.keralauniversity.ac.in. Also Read - Degree Course Result of Kerala University Declared; Check @ exams.keralauniversity.ac.in

On the website, the total marks of a candidate are shown against the student code in the provisional list of successful candidates.

Steps to check Kerala University 2019 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website exams.keralauniversity.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ link

Step 3: On the next page, click on the link against ‘Second Semester Post Graduate Degree Examination, July 2019’

Step 4: In the new tab that opens, check your result

Step 5: Download the result and keep a copy for future use

You can also click here to check the result directly.

Notably, results of those candidates who have not produced their eligibility certificates/qualifying certificates have not been released. Also, mark list will not be provided to those students who are yet to pay their exam fees.

Candidates can also get their answer sheets re-evaluated by sending an application to the Deputy Registrar along with the prescribed fees as and when announced by the university after the currently ongoing COVID-19 lockdown is lifted.