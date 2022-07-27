Kerala University PG Entrance Result 2022: Kerala University has declared the provisional rank list for the Postgraduate Programme(PG) for various departments. Candidates who have appeared for the examinations can download the Kerala University PG Provisional Rank List 2022 through the official website, admissions.keralauniversity.ac.in.Also Read - WBJEEB ANM GNM Final Answer Key 2022 Out on wbjeeb.nic.in; Result Expected Soon
Below are the steps and a direct link to download the rank list.
How to Download Kerala University PG Entrance Result 2022?

- Visit the official website of Kerala University at admissions.keralauniversity.ac.in.
- On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “PG PROVISIONAL RANKLIST PUBLISHED ON 27/07/2022. Click here.”
- You will be directed to a new webpage.
- Enter your course name from the drop-down menu.
- The Rank List for the respective course will be displayed.