Kerala University UG Admission 2020: The University of Kerala has started the online admission process in undergraduate (UG) programmes for the academic year 2020-21, and registration link was made active on July 21. Students who wish to apply can go do the same by visiting the university official admission portal – admissions.keralauniversity.ac.in.

The Kerala University UG admission 2020 will be facilitated in government colleges, government-aided colleges and private institutes and Centers of the University through the Centralized Allotment Process (CAP).

How to apply for Kerala University UG admission 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala University – keralauniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Select the undergraduate (UG) page and click on the link to apply

Step 3: Next, enter the required details and click on submit

Step 4: You will receive an application number and password

Step 5: Login to the registration portal using the same to begin the application process

Step 6: Fill in the application form, pay the registration fee and enter your academic details as required

Step 7: Upload the required documents, your photo and signature on the portal

Step 8: Select college preference and course list

Step 9: Check thoroughly and submit your application

Step 10: Save a copy of the application form for future reference

Important Dates:

Trial allotment – August 12, 2020

Last date for registration – August 17, 2020

First Allotment list – August 18, 2020

Students who are selected in the first allotment list have to pay the university fee ONLINE between August 18 and August 23, 2020.

Second Allotment list – August 24, 2020

Students who are selected in the first allotment list have to pay the university fee using the same procedure between August 24 and September 4, 2020.