New Delhi: Kerala will conduct exams for classes 10 and 12 from March 17-30 with complete COVID-related protocol. The decision regarding holding of exams was taken by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at a high-level meeting today, a report by leading news portal said on Thursday.

To avoid exam-related stress, the Kerala government has also planned sample tests and counselling to assist students in helping them prepare better for exams. Students of classes 10 and 12 may also opt to attend schools for the same, but with their parents' consent.

According to report by CNN News18, practical classes will be allowed to commence from January 1. It was also decided that classes for final-year UG as well as PG students can begin starting January.

For conducting classes for college students, strict social-distancing will be followed and classes will be conducted at 50 per cent capacity.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Tuesday recorded 5,218 coronavirus cases, taking the total caseload to 6.77 lakh as over 57,000 people are undergoing treatment for the infection. As many as 5,066 people were cured on Tuesday, taking the recoveries so far to 6,16,666 and active cases to 57,757 while the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has soared to 6,77,255.