KIITEE 2022 Admit Card: The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has released the KIITEE 2022 admit card today, February 2, 2022. Note, the KIITEE 2022 admit card has been released for the Phase 1 Exam.

Eligible candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website of KIIT, kiitee.kiit.ac.in. The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology will conduct the Phase 1 exam from February 4 to 6.

KIITEE 2022 Phase 1 Admit Card: Here’s How To Download