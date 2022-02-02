KIITEE 2022 Admit Card: The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has released the KIITEE 2022 admit card today, February 2, 2022. Note, the KIITEE 2022 admit card has been released for the Phase 1 Exam.Also Read - UPSC ESE Interview Date 2022 Released on upsc.gov.in | Check Details Inside
Eligible candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website of KIIT, kiitee.kiit.ac.in. The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology will conduct the Phase 1 exam from February 4 to 6.
KIITEE 2022 Phase 1 Admit Card: Here’s How To Download
- Go to the official website of KIITEE, kiitee.kiit.ac.in
- Click on the link that says, ADMIT CARD LOGIN – KIITEE 2022 (PHASE 1)available on the homepage.
- Enter the required login credentials such as Application number and date of birth.
- After entering the credentials, click on the “Continue” option.
- The KIITEE Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen.
- Save, Download the KIITEE Admit Card 2022.
- Candidates are advised to take a printout of the Admit Card for future reference.