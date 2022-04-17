Kirori Mal College, Delhi University Recruitment 2022: The Kirori Mal College, Delhi University has released the recruitment notification to hire eligible candidates for the Assistant Professor posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of the College or the University at kmc.du.ac.in or colrec.du.ac.in. It must be noted that the application process for the Assistant Professor posts is underway and will continue till May 6 or 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement. The recruitment notification was published on the April 16-22 edition of the Employment Newspaper. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 110 vacant posts will be filled.Also Read - TANCET 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Here’s How to Apply | Check Other Details Here

Name of the Department and the number of vacancy available

Bengali: 2 posts Botany: 7 posts Chemistry: 14 posts Commerce: 9 posts Computer Science: 1 post Economics: 5 posts English: 3 posts Geography: 4 posts Hindi: 7 posts History: 4 posts Maths: 11 posts Philosophy: 1 post Physics: 17 posts Political Science: 7 posts Sanskrit: 4 posts Statistics: 5 posts Urdu: 2 posts Zoology: 7 posts

Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: In order to apply for the post, a candidate must have a Master's degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant /allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University. Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR (exemption from NET shall be granted in accordance with clause (ii) & (iii) of General Note in the last section of this document).

Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

To apply for the positions mentioned above, a candidate belonging to UR/OBC/EWS category must pay Rs.500 as an application fee. Meanwhile, no application fee will be charged to applicants from SC, ST, PwBD categories and

Women applicants. Fees once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.

How to Apply Online?

All applicants are required to apply online in the prescribed format with complete, correct information and attachments through the official website kmc.du.ac.in or colrec.du.ac.in.