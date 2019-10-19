KMAT 2019 Admit Cards: The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) has published admit cards for the upcoming Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2019, which will be held on October 20.

Candidates can download their admit cards from kmatindia.com, which is the official website of the KPPCGA.

Steps to download KMAT 2019 admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the official KPPCGA website kmatindia.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Download Admit Card’

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and press the ‘Login’ button

Step 4: Download the admit card which will appear on the screen, next

Step 5: Take its printout and keep it for future use

Alternatively, candidates can directly access the login page from this link.

KMAT 2019 is an all-India exam which will be conducted in 10 cities across the state. It is also open to candidates from abroad and its duration will be two hours.

The exam will be conducted for admission to 189+ All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) approved and University-affiliated Management Institutes in Bengaluru and the rest of Karnataka. It will be paper-pen based test and candidates will have to carry a government identity card and online application confirmation page to the exam centre.

The online application process for the exam was held in the first week of May 2019.