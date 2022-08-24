The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala has released the admit card for Kerala Management Admission Test, KMAT 2022. The candidates who are preparing for the examination and registered for the KMAT 2022 Session 2 exam can now download their hall tickets for the entrance exam from the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in.Also Read - KEAM Result 2022 to be Declared Soon at cee.kerala.gov.in; Know How to Download

According to the date announced by the commission, the KMAT 2022 will be held on August 28, 2022. As per CEE Kerala, the admit card for the KMAT exam has been made available for candidates through the official candidates portal.

KMAT 2022 Admit Card – How to download

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the admit card:

Visit the official website of the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in

Click on the link for KMAT 2022 – Candidate’s Portal (Session 2)

A new page will open, enter your application number, date of birth and other credentials

On your dashboard, click on the link given for the admit card

Download your KMAT 2022 Admit Card and take a printout for future references.

Candidates must remember to take a printout of their admit cards to carry with them to the respective exam centres. No candidate will be allowed to sit in the examination without proper document.

Kerala Management Admission Test, KMAT will be conducted for admissions into the MBA course. The exam will be held in CBT mode. KMAT 2022 Session 2 exam will be held from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM. Candidates would be given a total of 180 questions in MCQ format.