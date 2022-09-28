KMRL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the Apprentice posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of KMRL at boat-srp.com. The last date to submit the application form is October 14, 2022. A total of 35 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. For more details about KMRL Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - UGC NET 2022 Admit Card Released For September 30 Exam; Know How to download at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

KMRL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Online Application starting date: 23.09.2022

Last date for enrolling in NATS portal in order to apply “Kochi Metro Rail Ltd”: 14.10.2022

Last date for applying “Kochi Metro Rail Ltd”: 25.10.2022

Verification of certificates for shortlisted candidates at Kochi Metro Rail Ltd: November, 2022

KMRL Apprentice Vacancy

Name of the discipline and number of posts

Architectural Assistant: 02 posts

Electrical Engineering: 07 posts

Computer Science & Information Technology: 02 posts

Electronics & Communication Engineering: 01 post

Civil Engineering: 14 posts

Computer Hardware Maintenance: 02 posts

Safety and Fire Engineering: 02 posts

HR/ADMIN (B.Com / BA English): 05 posts

KMRL Apprentice Eligibility Criteria: Check Education Qualification Here

Graduate Apprentices (BE/B.Tech ): First Class Engineering Degree [Four/threeyear duration (for lateral entry)] awarded by any recognized Indian University in the respective field with not less than 60% marks/6.75 CGPA

): First Class Engineering Degree [Four/threeyear duration (for lateral entry)] awarded by any recognized Indian University in the respective field with not less than 60% marks/6.75 CGPA Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: First Class Diploma (3-year duration) awarded by State Technical Board/University in the respective field with not less than 60% marks.

First Class Diploma (3-year duration) awarded by State Technical Board/University in the respective field with not less than 60% marks. Non-Technical Graduate Apprentices: B.Com / BA English – First Class Graduation (3-year duration) awarded by any recognized Indian University in the respective field with not less than 60% marks.

KMRL Apprentice Selection Procedure

Selection of the apprentices will be through written test/Computer-based test and/or interview, which will be communicated through email id registered with KMRL by the applicants. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official notification shared below.

Direct Link: Download KMRL Apprentice Recruitment Notification

KMRL Apprentice Salary

The monthly stipend for the Graduate Apprentice and Commerce graduates will be Rs 9000 and the Technician Apprentice (Diploma) will be Rs 8000. The duration of the Training will be one year and the location will be Kochi, Ernakulam. For more details, check the official website of KMRL.