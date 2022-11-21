Kotak Kanya to Laduma Dhamecha Yuva: Scholarship Programmes School And College Students Need To Apply

Scholarship 2022 Latest News: Scholarships are extremely beneficial, especially for students who excel academically but lack financial resources. A good scholarship can change the course of your future career by providing you with access to excellent faculty or even industry experts. It is also advantageous if you plan to study abroad. It provides financial assistance to students at various levels of education whether it’s academic, undergraduate, or postgraduate. Scholarships are classified as fully funded or partially funded. They may cover the entire cost of education or only a portion of it. Here is a list of scholarships a school and college student can apply for.

Credit Suisse Scholarship for MBA and MA (Economics) Students 2022

“Credit Suisse is committed to building an inclusive culture and is proud to introduce the Credit Suisse Scholarship program 2022. This is an initiative to provide access to quality education and make it affordable to students in need. Credit Suisse has partnered with Buddy4Study to provide financial support to meritorious students to pursue their higher education. Students pursuing MBA and MA (Economics) programs at selected institutions will be eligible to apply for a scholarship of up to 80% of their total fees or a fixed sum of up to INR 200,000,” reads the official notification.

Check Eligibility Here

Enrolled in the first year of the MBA program (Batch 2022-24) at Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies, Pune OR the first year of a Master of Arts (Economics) program (Batch 2022-24) at Delhi School of Economics, New Delhi.

Passed graduation (in any stream) with at least 60% marks or above.

Check Benefits

Up to 80% of total fees or INR 200,000, whichever is lesserCredit Suisse Scholarship for MBA and MA (Economics) Students 2022: All you need to Know Last Date: December 24, 2022

Application link: https://www.buddy4study.com/page/credit-suisse-scholarship

Mode of application: Online Laduma Dhamecha Yuva Scholarship Program 2022 Laduma Dhamecha Yuva Scholarship Program 2022 is an initiative of Yuva Unstoppable that aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious and needy students. Under this scholarship program, students from Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi NCR who are pursuing JEE/NEET coaching after Class 10 or the first year of engineering/MBBS program will be provided with the financial assistance of INR 50,000 per year to cover their academic expenses. Benefits: A fixed scholarship amount of INR 50,000 per year Eligibility Open for students from Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi NCR.

Applicants must be either – pursuing JEE/NEET coaching after Class 10, OR enrolled in 1st year of engineering/MBBS program. For more details, check the official website. Laduma Dhamecha Yuva Scholarship Program 2022: All you need to Know Last Date: November 30, 2022

Application link: https://www.buddy4study.com/page/laduma-dhamecha-yuva-scholarship-program

Mode of application: Online Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2022 Under this Scholarship 2022, girl students who aspire to pursue professional graduation courses from an institute of repute (NAAC/NIRF accredited) after the 12th standard will be provided a scholarship to pay their academic expenses till the completion of their graduation (degree). Eligibility Open for girl students across India.

Meritorious girl students who have secured admission to first year graduation programme from institutes of repute (NAAC accredited/NIRF ranked) for professional academic pursuits such as professional graduate courses like Engineering, MBBS, Architecture, Design, integrated LLB, etc.

Applicants must have scored 85% or more marks or equivalent CGPA in standard 12th board examinations.

Applicant’s annual family income must be Rs 3,20,000 (Rupees Three Lakh Twenty Thousand) or less. Benefits: Scholarship amount of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh* per year will be given to each selected scholar till completion of her professional graduation courses/degrees. Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2022: All you need to Know Last Date: November 30, 2022

Application link: https://www.buddy4study.com/page/kotak-kanya-scholarship

Mode of application: Online