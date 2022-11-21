Kotak Kanya to Laduma Dhamecha Yuva: Scholarship Programmes School And College Students Need To Apply

- Last Date: December 24, 2022
- Application link: https://www.buddy4study.com/page/credit-suisse-scholarship
- Mode of application: Online
Laduma Dhamecha Yuva Scholarship Program 2022
Laduma Dhamecha Yuva Scholarship Program 2022 is an initiative of Yuva Unstoppable that aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious and needy students. Under this scholarship program, students from Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi NCR who are pursuing JEE/NEET coaching after Class 10 or the first year of engineering/MBBS program will be provided with the financial assistance of INR 50,000 per year to cover their academic expenses.
Benefits:
A fixed scholarship amount of INR 50,000 per year
Eligibility
- Open for students from Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi NCR.
- Applicants must be either – pursuing JEE/NEET coaching after Class 10, OR enrolled in 1st year of engineering/MBBS program. For more details, check the official website.
Laduma Dhamecha Yuva Scholarship Program 2022: All you need to Know
- Last Date: November 30, 2022
- Application link: https://www.buddy4study.com/page/laduma-dhamecha-yuva-scholarship-program
- Mode of application: Online
Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2022
Under this Scholarship 2022, girl students who aspire to pursue professional graduation courses from an institute of repute (NAAC/NIRF accredited) after the 12th standard will be provided a scholarship to pay their academic expenses till the completion of their graduation (degree).
Eligibility
- Open for girl students across India.
- Meritorious girl students who have secured admission to first year graduation programme from institutes of repute (NAAC accredited/NIRF ranked) for professional academic pursuits such as professional graduate courses like Engineering, MBBS, Architecture, Design, integrated LLB, etc.
- Applicants must have scored 85% or more marks or equivalent CGPA in standard 12th board examinations.
- Applicant’s annual family income must be Rs 3,20,000 (Rupees Three Lakh Twenty Thousand) or less.
Benefits:
Scholarship amount of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh* per year will be given to each selected scholar till completion of her professional graduation courses/degrees.
Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2022: All you need to Know
- Last Date: November 30, 2022
- Application link: https://www.buddy4study.com/page/kotak-kanya-scholarship
- Mode of application: Online