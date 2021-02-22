KPSC 2021: The Karnataka Public Service Commission, KPSC has released the admit card for the Assistant/ First Division Assistant or FDA. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can download the admit card from the official website of the commission i.e. kpscrecruitment.in. Direct link and steps to download the admit card is provided below for quick reference.

For the convenience of the students, we have also mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the admit card:

Go to the official website kpscrecruitment.in

A new window would open. Enter your login id and password to login to your account

Download the admit card from the account

Details regarding the exam centre and reporting time are mentioned on the admit card. Candidates are advised to carefully go through the details in regards the same.

KPSC FDA Exam 2021 for Kannada Language was earlier changed from May 2020 to January 23 and 24, 2021.These dates were again postponed and the exam was rescheduled for February 28, 2021.