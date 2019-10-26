KPSC Village Extension Officer Recruitment 2019: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the admit cards on its official website only for the Village Extension Officer recruitment examination which is to be held on October 12, stated a report.

Thus, candidates who have applied for the same are requested to download their admit card on thulasi.psc.kerala.gov.in.

As per the official KPSC notification, there are two recruitment examinations which will be held on October 12 and October 26, 2019, respectively. Notably, candidates will be able to download their hall ticket for the October 26 exam after October 11, 2019, stated a report.

Here’s How to Download Admit Card For KPSC Village Extension Officer Recruitment Exam 2019:

Step 1: Log onto the official website of Kerala Public Service Commission, i.e., thulasi.psc.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link which says, ‘download admit card’.

Step 3: Enter all the necessary login credentials including your roll number.

Step 4: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the same for future use.