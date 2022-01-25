KPTCL Recruitment 2022: Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) will soon release a recruitment notification for the posts of Junior Engineer, and others on its official website. Those who are interested can apply for the same through the official website, kptcl.karnataka.gov.in, once the notification is released. According to the reports, the online application for KPTCL Recruitment 2022 will begin from February 07, 2022. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 1492 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.Also Read - Army Public School Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For PRT, Other Posts on apsdk.com| Check Eligibility, Last Date Here

The online application will begin from: February 07, 2022.

Closing date for online submission of application: February 28, 2022.

Junior Engineer: 599

Junior Assistant: 360

Assistant Engineer: 533

Pay Scale for KPTCL Recruitment 2022

Junior Engineer: Rs 26270 to Rs 65020

Junior Assistant: Rs 20220 to Rs 51640

Assistant Engineer: Rs 41130 to Rs 72920

How to Apply

Eligible candidates can apply for the above posts from February 7, 2022, through the official website, kptcl.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can save, download, and take a printout of the submitted online application form for future reference. To know more about the eligibility process, age limit, and other related details, candidates are advised to go through the short advertisement issued by Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited.

KPTCL Recruitment 2022: Check Short Advertisement Here