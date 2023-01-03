KPTCL Result 2022 Out kea.kar.nic.in; Check Direct Link, Final Answer Key, Scores Here

KPTCL Result 2022 at kptcl.karnataka.gov.in: The Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) has declared the result for the post of Junior Assistant (JA), Junior Engineer (JE), and Assistant Engineer (AE), today January 03, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the KPTCL examination can download the result by visiting the official website at kptcl.karnataka.gov.in and kea.kar.nic.in. Along with the result, the final answer keys have also been released for Junior Engineer, Assistant Engineer, and Junior Assistant examinations.

The examination for Junior Engineer, Assistant Engineer, and Junior Assistant posts was held on July 23, July 24, and August 7, 2023. The KPTCL Answer Keys were released on August 26, 2022. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections if any against the provisional answer key till September 02, 2022.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the scorecard. Follow the steps given below.

How to Download KPTCL Result, Final Answer Key 2022?

Visit the official website – kptcl.karnataka.gov.in and kea.kar.nic.in. Then look for the link that reads,” Final Key Answers, Junior Engineer – Electrical (List of Ineligible Candidates).” A PDF document will appear on the screen. Your KPTCL Result 2022, and KPTCL Final Answer Key 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a copy of it for future reference. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1492 vacant posts will be filled. Out of these, 533 vacancies are for Assistant Engineer posts, 599 vacancies for Junior Engineers, and 360 vacancies for Assistant posts. Candidates are advised to track the official websites for the latest updates.