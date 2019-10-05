KSDNEB September Exam Result 2019: The Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board is likely to declare the results of KSDNEB September exam soon. Once declared, candidates are requested to check the scores on ksdneb.org. Notably, there is no official notification regarding the release of the results.

Currently, there is a link on the website which says ‘Announcement of Results of 1st and 2nd years GNM annual examination held in September 2019’. Keep checking the website for further updates.

Here’s How to Check KSDNEB Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka State Diploma In Nursing Examination Board- ksdneb.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘GNM Nursing Result 2019 Karnataka’.

Step 3: Enter all the necessary login credentials.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: After checking, download and take a printout of your score-card for future reference.

It must be noted that due to heavy traffic, the website may encounter technical problems.