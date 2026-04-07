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KSEAB 2nd PUC Result 2026 Date, Time: Check result date, step-by-step guide, alternative websites

KSEAB 2nd PUC Result 2026 Date, Time: Check result date, step-by-step guide, alternative websites

According to reports, the results of KSEAB 2nd PUC is expected to be declared on April 8.

KSEAB 2nd PUC Result 2026 Date, Time: Check result date, step-by-step guide, alternative websites

KSEAB 2nd PUC Result 2026 Date, Time: What comes as a major shock for students is that the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is not going to release the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 today, April 7. The reason is pending clearance from the Election Commission, as per a report by The Indian Express. According to reports, the results are expected to be announced on Wednesday, April 8. However, the official confirmation is still awaited. Once declared, students can check their results on the official websites of KSEAB – kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

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