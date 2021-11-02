KSET Result 2021: The University of Mysore, today, announced the Karnataka State Eligibility Entrance Test Result, KSET Result 2021 for the post of Assistant Professor in Karnataka. A total of 4,779 candidates have successfully qualified for the KSET 2021 exam.Also Read - CBSE Term 1 Admit Cards Soon; Students Adamant on Their Demand, Urge Board to Conduct Exams Online

To check the latest updates, a candidate can visit the official website, which is kset.uni-mysore.ac.in.

KSET 2021 exam was held on July 25, 2021. Approximately, 69,857 candidates appeared for the exam. Note, the results have been declared after the objections raised by the candidates against the KSET 2021 Provisional Answer Key were taken into consideration.

The KSET Final Answer Key 2021 was announced on Sept 11, 2021.

KSET Result 2021: Important Date

The Karnataka State Eligibility Entrance Test (KSET 2021)cut-off percentage was announced on Nov 2, 2021.

KSET Result 2021: How to Download

Visit the official website kset.uni-mysore.ac.in.

Click on the link that reads, “Click Here KSET 2021 Cut off Percentage,” present under the News and Event Section.

While clicking on the above link, a new window will pop up on the screen, under which a new PDF will open.

The PDF will include the Cut off of all the 41 Subjects.

Save, Download and take a printout of the copy for Future Reference.

Note, all candidates must keep a check on the official website for the latest updates. To qualify for the exam, a candidate needs to secure a total of 40 per cent in aggregate in both Papers I and Paper-II. Reserved categories such as SC, ST, CAT-1,II-A, IIB, III-A, III B, and PWD must obtain at least a total of 35 per cent aggregate marks in both papers.