KSP Civil Police Constable Exam 2019 Admit Card: The Karnataka State Police (KSP) recruitment board has published admit cards for written exam for recruitment to the posts of Civil Constable (men and women). Candidates can download their admits cards from ksp.gov.in, which is the official website of the KSP.

The written exam will be conducted on November 17. The online registration for the exam was held between September 23 and October 17.

Steps to download KSP Civil Police Constable Exam 2019 admit card

Step 1: Visit the official KSP website ksp.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Current Recruitment’

Step 3: On the next page, click on the ‘Police Recruitment 2019’ link

Step 4: Then click on ‘My Application’ on the next page

Step 3: On the login page that appears, enter your details and submit

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen, download it take a print out for future use

Through the exam, 3026 vacancies will be filled. Of these, 2013 are for civil police constable while the rest are for armed police constable post. Candidates who have applied for this recruitment drive need to have passed class 12th exam or equivalent exam from a recognised board.