KSP Constable Final Answer Key 2021: The Karnataka State Police has released the Final Answer Key for the post of Police Constable (Civil). Those who appeared for the exam can download their answer keys from the official website of KSP, ksp.gov.in. The KSP Constable 2021 Exam was held on October 24, 2021. Through this exam, a total of 3533 posts will be held. The Karnataka State Police has released the provisional Answer Key on October 30, 2021. The final answer key has been prepared based on the objections received from the candidates.

KSP Constable Final Answer Key 2021: How to Check Final Answer Key

Visit the official website of Karnataka State Police, ksp.gov.in.

Now, click on the link that reads ‘ KSP Constable Final Answer Key 2021 ‘ available on the homepage.

‘ available on the homepage. A new PDF will be open.

Save, Download and take the printout of the KSP Constable Final Answer Key 2021 for future reference.

Note, no more representations will be entertained as the final answer key has been arrived at.