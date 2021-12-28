KSP Recruitment 2021: Karnataka State Police Department(KSP) has invited applications to fill vacancies for the post of Armed Reserve Sub-Inspector of Police. Eligible candidates can apply for the above posts from the official website, rsi21.ksponline.co.in. The registration process begins from today, December 28, 2021. The last date to submit the application form is on or before January 27, 2022. Although, the last date for submitting the application fee is January 29, 2022.Also Read - OSSC Recruitment 2022 For Traffic Constable, Other Posts Out on ossc.gov.in | Check Vacancy, Eligibility Criteria

Vacancy Details

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

Armed Reserve Sub-Inspector of Police: 71

KSP Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

The Online Application begins: December 28, 2021.

The last date to apply for the online application: January 27, 2022.

The last date to submit the fee: January 29, 2022.

KSP Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to GM and OBC categories must pay Rs 500 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, categories must pay Rs 250 as an application fee.

KSP Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

GM: 21 to 26 years

SC,ST,CAT-01, 2A,2B,3A & 3B: 21 to 28 years

KSP Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Any degree from University recognised by UGC or equivalent

KSP Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the written test, and endurance test, and physical standard test.