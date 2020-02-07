KTET 2020: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will release the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test 2020 admit card on February 7, 2020, on official website ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Earlier, they were supposed to release on February 5, 2020. However, it got postponed.

Candidates are requested to keep a tab on the official website in case there is an update on the result.

The Kerala TET 2020 examination is slated to be held on February 15, 2020, and February 16, 2020.

Know Here Steps to Download Kerala TET 2020 admit card:

Step 1: Go on the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘admit card’

Step 3: Now, a new page will appear on the screen. Enter all the details asked

Step 4: Click on submit. Your admit card will now be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it. Take a print-out for a future reference

Notably, it is mandatory for students to carry their admit cards in the examination hall or they won’t be allowed to give the exam.