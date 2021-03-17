The Kerala Pareekshabhavan has announced the Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test, KTET December 2020 Result. The candidates who have appeared for the KTET 2020 exam can check their results from the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in. The declaration of KTET December 2020 Result has sealed the fate of thousands who had appeared for the examination. KTET December 2020 Result has been released for the written examination notified in December 2020. The KTET 2020 exam was conducted on January 9 and January 17, 2021. Also Read - Kerala TET 2020: Registration Process Begins At ktet.kerala.gov.in, Check Details Here

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Step 1: Visit the website of Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test as mentioned above.

Step 2: Go to the Latest notification section flashing on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link, “KTET DECEMBER 2020 RESULT PUBLISHED”.

Step 4: You will be re-directed to a new window.

Step 5: Enter Category, registration number and date of birth. Then click on check results.

Step 6: Download and take a print of KTET December 2020 Result.

Below, we have also mentioned the direct link thorough which the candidates can check the results.

CLICK HERE TO CHECK KTET December 2020 Result

The KTET December 2020 Result is released based on the KTET 2020 final answer key published few days back on the official website.

Candidates qualifying in KTET December 2020 examination will be eligible to apply for the teacher posts lower primary, upper primary and High school classes in Kerala. KTET is being held every year to test the essential ability and aptitude of the teachers.