KTET Admit Card 2019: Department of Education, Government of Kerala (Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan) has released the admit card for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET), which will be held in the state between November 16-24. Candidates can download their admit card on ktet.kerala.gov.in, which is the official KTET website.

Earlier, the admit cards were scheduled to be released on October 25; however, this got delayed due to some administrative reasons.

Steps to download KTET Admit Cards 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official KTET website ktet.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Hall Ticket for KTET November 2019’

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click on ‘Download’

Step 4: Download your admit card and keep a copy with you for future use

The admit card download page can also be accessed directly by clicking here.

The test will comprise of four categories. The first three categories are for the post of teachers for lower primary, upper primary and high school classes. The fourth category, meanwhile, are for language teachers in Arabic, Hindi, Sanskrit and Urdu, specialist and Physical Education (PE) teachers.

There is no negative marking in the exam, the passing marks in which are 60%.

The Kerala TET is conducted under the Right to Education (RTE) Act 2009, which directs the state to ensure quality requirement for recruitment of teachers. Those recruited as teachers, hence, should have the aptitude and ability to do teaching at all levels of schooling.