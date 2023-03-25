Home

Kerala KTET March 2023 Notification Out; Application Form To Release on April 3 at ktet.kerala.gov.in

Kerala KTET March 2023 Notification: According to the Kerala KTET notification PDF, the deadline to fill up the application form is April 17. The admit card will be issued on April 12.

Kerala KTET March 2023 Notification: Kerala Pareekshabhavan has published the detailed notification for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test. All those candidates who want to fill up the TET application form 2023 can do by visiting the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in. The online registration process is scheduled to begin on April 03, 2023. According to the Kerala KTET notification PDF, the deadline to fill up the application form is April 17. The admit card will be issued on April 12.

This year, the Kerala TET examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 12 and May 15, 2023. One can check the important dates, the official website, and other details here.

Kerala KTET March 2023 Notification: Direct Link

Kerala KTET March 2023 Important Dates Here

The online registration process begins: April 03, 2023

Last date to apply: April 17, 2023

Kerala TET Admit Card 2023: April 25, 2023

Kerala TET Exam Date: May 12 and May 15, 2023

How to Fill Kerala KTET March 2023 Application Form Online?

In this article, we have provided you with the steps to fill up the application form. Follow the steps given below.

Step 1: Go to the official website of Kerala TET at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the registration link given on the homepage.

Step 3: Register yourself on the portal.

Step 4: Once you have registered yourself on the portal, login into your account.

Step 5: Fill up the application form and upload the requisite scanned documents, as per the size requirement.

Step 6: Pay the application fee.

Step 7: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

For more details, go through the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.