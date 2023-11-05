Home

Kerala KTET October 2023 Notification: Registration Begins Nov 6 at ktet.kerala.gov.in; Check Exam Schedule

Kerala KTET October 2023 Notification: Kerala Pareekshabhavan has released the notification for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2023. According to the Kerala KTET notification PDF, the registration process for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test will begin on November 6. Meanwhile, the application process will conclude on November 17. All those candidates who want to fill up the TET application form 2023 can do so by visiting the official website at .

The KTET examination will be conducted on December 29 and December 30. One can check the important dates, the official website, and other details here.

Kerala KTET October 2023 Notification – Important Dates

Name of the event and check important dates here Kerala KTET October 2023 Application Form: November 6 Kerala KTET October 2023 Application Form Last Date: November 17. Kerala KTET Admit Card: December 20 Kerala KTET Exam Date: December 29 and December 30.

How to Fill Kerala KTET March 2023 Application Form Online?

In this article, we have provided you with the steps to fill up the application form. Follow the steps given below.

Step 1: Go to the official website of Kerala TET at .

Go to the official website of Kerala TET at . Step 2: Look for the registration link given on the homepage.

Look for the registration link given on the homepage. Step 3: Register yourself on the portal.

Register yourself on the portal. Step 4: Once you have registered yourself on the portal, login into your account.

Once you have registered yourself on the portal, login into your account. Step 5: Fill up the application form and upload the requisite scanned documents, as per the size requirement.

Fill up the application form and upload the requisite scanned documents, as per the size requirement. Step 6: Pay the application fee.

Pay the application fee. Step 7: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.