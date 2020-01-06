KTET Result 2019: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan on Monday announced results for KTET 2019 that was held in November. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the official website of SSLC Examination Government Of Kerala – ktet.kerala.gov.in, or the Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan – keralapareekshabhavan.in.

The KTET 2019 Exam was held on November 24 at several test centres across Kerala. Candidates must note that the selection process will be divided in four categories – lower primary, upper primary, and high school classes teachers, and the last category comprising language teachers (for Arabic, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu), specialist teachers as well as Physical Education teachers.

Follow the steps to check your KTET Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala TET, i.e., ktet.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for KTET November Result 2019.

Step 3: Log in using the required details like category, registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on ‘Check Result’.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a print out for future reference.