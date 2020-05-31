KTET Result 2020: The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) results were on Sunday declared by the Kerala government. Notably, the exams were held in February this year. All those who are interested can visit the official website and check their results.

As per records, a total number of 83,364 candidates had registered for the exams. However, 23,886 of them have passed the exams.

Know here steps to check KTET Result 2020:

Step 1: Go on the official website (https://ktet.kerala.gov.in/index.php)

Step: On the homepage, click on the link which says KTET result.

Step 3: Enter all the details asked including your registration number.

Step 4: Now, click on ‘Check Result’button.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result for future reference.