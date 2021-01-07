University of Kashmir: The University of Kashmir has postponed the LLM 2nd semester examination which was scheduled to be held on January 8, 2021 (Friday) in view of heavy snowfall in Kashmir. “The examination of the postponed papers LM17216DCE and LM17217DCE shall now be held on 14 January 2021. The time and venue shall remain unchanged,” Head and Dean School of Law, Prof M Ayoub said. Also Read - JKBOSE Kashmir 10th bi-Annual Result 2020 Declared: Here's How to Check

The valley has been experiencing widespread snowfall over the last three days culminating into blockage of roads and power outages and, for the first time in decades, rationing of fuel.

The snow has led to closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, and suspension of passenger flights. While over 12 inches of snow has been recorded in north Kashmir's plains, south Kashmir has seen up to 5 feet of snow.

The Jammu & Kashmir administration has ordered rationing of automobile and cooking fuels in the Valley. Two-wheelers can get up to 3 litres of fuel, private cars can get 10 litres, and commercial vehicles 20 litres.

“LPG cylinder shall be issued to the consumer only after 21 days against proper acknowledgment and receipt”, says a government order. Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir P K Pole has ordered strict adherence to the rationing measures.