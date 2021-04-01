The online registration portal for Kendriya Vidyalaya’s Class 1 admission 2021-2022 has been activated and the schedule has been announced by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. The admission process has begun from 10 am on April 1 and parents of eligible candidates are advised to apply online at the portal kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. The online admission process will conclude on April 19, 2021, at 7 pm. The first provisional list will be out on April 23, 2021 and based on availability of seats, the subsequent provisional list will be released on April 30 and May 5, 2021, respectively. Parents would be able to get the KV Admission 2021 details on the official site kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in or through the android mobile app of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.

Here are some details you need to know about KVS Class 1 Admission 2021-22

Eligibility: As per the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, candidates seeking admission to Class 1 in the academic session 2021-22 needs to fulfil the age criteria at first. As per official sources, the minimum and maximum age of the candidates must be 5 years and 7 years respectively as on March 31, 2021. Candidates those who are born on April 01 will also be considered. For detailed information, one can visit the website kvsangathan.nic.in.

How to Apply for KVS Class 1 Admission 2021-22

To apply for Class 1 Admission session 2021-22, parents of eligible candidates have to register online at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. On opening the website, one can see the registration link indicated as click here to register. On, clicking the link, the website is redirected to a new page with a set of instructions for applying online. After reading the instructions carefully, one can click on Proceed to register their wards online.

Required Documents

To apply for the admission process of KVS Class 1 Admission 2021-22, a number of specified documents needs to be uploaded. These includes a valid mobile number and email ID, scanned copy of the birth certificate of the candidate, scanned copy of recent photograph among others. The photograph must be within the maximum file size of 256 KB and in the JPEG format.