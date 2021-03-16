KVPY Result 2020: The Institute of Science (IISC), Bangalore has released the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana, KVPY Result 2020today. The candidates who have applied for the KVPY 2021 aptitude test can check their results on the official site, kvpy.iisc.ernet.in. The candidates must note that as per the notification, the final KVPY Result 2020 merit list will be released later, and the marks will be available by April 2021.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Visit the website of Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana – IISC.

Click on the link mentioned as “KVPY Fellowship Award – 2020 (Tentative)”

Go to the category and stream mentioned in the list.

Selection the appropriate list and verify your KVPY Result 2020.

Check and download the KVPY Result 2020.

Take a print of the KVPY result for future reference.

Students must note that the KVPY Result 2020 release is provisional and based on their marks.

The KVPY 2020 cutoff marks are as follows:

General category cut off marks:

Stream – SA (52.00 %)

Stream – SX (52.00 %)

Stream – SB (47.00 %)

SC/ST cut off marks:

Stream – SA (40.00 %)

Stream – SX (40.00 %)

Stream – SB (35.00 %)

PWD cut off marks:

Stream – SA (40.00 %)

Stream – SX (40.00 %)

Stream – SB (35.00 %)

Keep checking the official site of Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana for more updates on KVPY Result 2020.