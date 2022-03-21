KVS Admissions 2022-23: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has extended the last date for online registration of Class 1 admission till April 11, 2022. Earlier, the last date to submit the online application form was March 21, 2022. The admission process will end at 7:00 PM on April 11, and parents of eligible candidates are advised to apply online at the portal kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.Also Read - MSC Bank Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 8 Posts; Apply Online at mscbank.com
The official statement issued by Sangathan reads, “The last date for Online Registration for Admission to Class I in Kendriya Vidyalayas for the Academic Year 2022-23 has been extended upto 11.04.2022 (Monday) 07:00 pm.” Also Read - NIA Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 67 Posts at nia.gov.in| Here's How to Apply
KVS Admissions 2022-23: Step by Step Guide to Apply
- Go to the official website, kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click Here to Register”
- Enter the name of the child, date of birth of the child, email ID, Mobile Number, captcha code to register.
- Once registered, fill the application form.
- Upload the necessary details.
- Review the form and then submit the form.
- Download and take a printout of the form for future reference.