KVS Admissions 2022-23: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has extended the last date for online registration of Class 1 admission till April 11, 2022. Earlier, the last date to submit the online application form was March 21, 2022. The admission process will end at 7:00 PM on April 11, and parents of eligible candidates are advised to apply online at the portal kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

The official statement issued by Sangathan reads, "The last date for Online Registration for Admission to Class I in Kendriya Vidyalayas for the Academic Year 2022-23 has been extended upto 11.04.2022 (Monday) 07:00 pm."