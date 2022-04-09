KVS Admissions 2022-23: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan(KVS) has extended the last date for online registration of Class 1 admission till April 13, 2022. Earlier, the last date to submit the online application form was April 11. Parents of eligible students are advised to apply online at the portal kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. Note, the last date has been extended after Delhi High Court ordered KVS to extend the last date to apply for fresh admissions in Class 1 in Kendriya Vidyalayas for the academic session 2022-2023.Also Read - BECIL Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For Data Entry Operator, Other Posts at becil.com

KVS Admissions 2022-23: Here’s How to Apply

Go to the official website, kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click Here to Register”

Enter the name of the child, date of birth of the child, email ID, Mobile Number, and captcha code to register.

Once registered, fill the application form.

Upload the necessary details.

Review the form and then submit the form.

Download and take a printout of the form for future use.

KVS Admissions 2022-23: Direct Link to Apply Online

KVS Admissions 2022-23: List of Documents Required

To apply for the admission process of KVS Class 1 Admission 2022-23, a number of specified documents need to be uploaded. These include Also Read - BRO Recruitment 2022: Registration For 302 Posts Begins at bro.gov.in| Details Inside