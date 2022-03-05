KVS Admission 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangthan, KVS, will be giving admission to students who lost both their parents due to COVID-19 in all Kendriya Vidyalaya branches for any class from 1 to 12. According to various media reports, the admission will be given under the PM Cares for Children Scheme. This provision has been added to all 1200 schools in the country including the international branches in Tehran, Moscow, and Kathmandu.Also Read - KVS Admission 2022: Registration for Class 1 to Begin From Today | Check Details Here

The admission of such students will be done under the VVN – Vidyalaya Vikas Nidhi category and upon recommendation of the district magistrate of the district in which the Kendriya Vidyalaya is. A maximum of 10 students – two per class, can be selected by the DM.

Under the government’s directions, all such students would be admitted to different classes (from 1st to 12th) as per their age, and their admission would be more than the strength of the respective class. They will also be provided with education free of cost starting from Class 1 to 12 as the student will be exempt from paying tuition fees.

As of now, the Ministry of Education has sent a list of over 4000 students who are set to be admitted in Kendriya Vidyalaya as beneficiaries of the PM Cares for Children scheme. The list has already been given to Regional Officers and KV School Principals.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangthan admission process began on February 28, 2022 with Class 1 registrations. Registrations for Classes 2 to 10 will take place on April 8, 2022 and Class 11 registrations will take place within ten days after the Class 10 Board exam result is announced.

Meanwhile, the PM Cares fund was announced on May 29, 2021, to support children who had lost both parents or surviving parents or legal guardians, or adoptive parents due to the pandemic. Earlier in February, the Ministry of Women and Child Development told the Parliament on Wednesday that 3,855 children orphaned during the Covid-19 pandemic have been approved as eligible under the ‘PM-CARES for Children’ scheme till then. Union Women and Child Development minister Smriti Irani said that of the total 6,624 applications received for support under the scheme, 3,855 have been approved.